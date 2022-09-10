India W vs England W 2022 Squads, Schedule and Streaming Time Details

The Indian women's cricket team is set to play against England in a three-match ODI and T20I series. The three-match T20I series will kick off on September 10 and the ODI series will start on September 24 at Lord's Cricket Ground.

The squad led by Harmanpreet Kaur will aim to start preparing for the 2023 Women's T20 World Cup, which is less than six months away. India has called up promising power-hitting batter Kiran Navigre for the first time in the squad.

This will be a special visit for Indian cricket because it will be Jhulan Goswami's final series in international cricket. Jhulan will only play in the ODI series because she withdrew from the shorter format in 2018.

Here are the full details regarding the series:

Schedule:

T20I Series:

1st T20I: September 10 at Riverside Ground

2nd T20I: September 13 at County Ground

3rd T20I: September 15 at County Ground

All the matches are set to play at 11:30 PM IST

ODI Series:

1st ODI: September 18 at Central County Ground

2nd ODI: September 21 at Spitfire Ground

3nd ODI: September 24 at Lord's

Also Read: Look How Indian Cricket Fans Reacted to Pakistan's Defeat to Sri Lanka

India and England Squads for the ODI and T20I series:

India T20I Squad :

Harmanpreet Kaur (Captain), Smriti Mandhana (Vice-captain), Shafali Verma, Deepti Sharma, Pooja Vastrakar, Jemimah Rodrigues, Sneh Rana, Renuka Thakur, Meghna Singh, Radha Yadav, Sabbineni Meghana, Taniyaa Sapna Bhatia (WK), Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Dayalan Hemalatha, Simran Dil Bahadur, Richa Ghosh (WK), K.P. Navgire

India ODI Squad :

Harmanpreet Kaur (Captain), Smriti Mandhana (Vice-Captain), Shafali Verma, Sabbineni Meghana, Deepti Sharma, Taniyaa Sapna Bhatia (WK), Yastika Bhatia (WK), Pooja Vastrakar, Sneh Rana, Renuka Thakur, Meghna Singh, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Harleen Deol, Dayalan Hemalatha, Simran Dil Bahadur, Jhulan Goswami, Jemimah Rodrigues

England T20I squad:

Amy Jones (c), Lauren Bell, Maia Bouchier, Alice Capsey, Kate Cross, Freya Davies, Sophia Dunkley, Sophie Ecclestone, Sarah Glenn, Freya Kemp, Bryony Smith, Issy Wong, Danni Wyatt

England has yet to announce their ODI squad

Where to watch the India-England Women's Series:

On TV:

The series will be telecasted on Sony Ten 1 in India.

Online:

The series will be broadcast on the Sony Liv app.