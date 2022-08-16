India Vs Zimbabwe Schedule, Squad, Streaming Details In India

India will play the three-match One-Day International series against Zimbabwe on August 18. KL Rahul will lead the Indian team, with Shikhar Dhawan as his deputy. Both teams last played an ODI series in 2016.

Here are the full details regarding the IND vs ZIM ODI Series.

Schedule:

India vs Zimbabwe 1st ODI: August 18 (Thursday)

India vs Zimbabwe 2nd ODI: August 20 ( Saturday)

India vs Zimbabwe 3rd ODI: August 22 (Monday)

At what time does the match start?

The three ODI matches will start at 12:45 PM IST at Harare Sports Club.

Squad:

India squad:

KL Rahul (Captain) Shikhar Dhawan (vice-captain), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shubman Gill, Deepak Hooda, Rahul Tripathi, Ishan Kishan (wicket-keeper), Sanju Samson (wicket-keeper), Washington Sundar, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Axar Patel, Avesh Khan, Prasidh Krishna, Mohd Siraj, Deepak Chahar

Zimbabwe Squad:

Ryan Burl, Regis Chakabva (Captain), Tanaka Chivanga, Bradley Evans, Luke Jongwe, Innocent Kaia, Takudzwanashe Kaitano, Clive Madande, Wesley Madhevere, Tadiwanashe Marumani, John Masara, Tony Munyonga, Richard Ngarava, Victor Nyauchi, Sikandar Raza, Milton Shumba, Donald Tiripano

Which channel will broadcast the match?

On TV:

The ODI series between India and Zimbabwe will be broadcast on Sony Sony Six and Sony Six HD.

Online:

The series will be available for live streaming on the SonyLIV app and website.