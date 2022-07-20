India vs West Indies 2022 ODI Schedule, Squad, Streaming Details in India

India and West Indies will square off in an upcoming ODI and T20I series. A three-match ODI series and a five-match T20I series will be played during India's trip to the West Indies in 2022. The ODI series between India and West Indies will be played first, followed by the T20I series between India and West Indies.

The three One-Day Internationals will be played from July 22 to July 27. Shikhar Dhawan will captain India in the IND vs WI ODI series. In the T20I series, Rohit Sharma will captain the side. For West Indies, Nicholas Pooran will lead the team in the ODI series. Both sides have a number of significant players.

Here are the other details regarding the match:

When will India vs West Indies ODI start?

The three-match ODI series between India and West Indies will start on July 22.

At what time does the match start?

The match between India and West Indies will start at 7:00 p.m. at Queen's Park Oval.

Which channel will broadcast the match?

On TV: The matches will be broadcast on the DD Sports channel.

Online:

The live stream will be exclusively on the FanCode app.

Squads:

India Squad:

Shikhar Dhawan (Captain), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shubman Gill, Deepak Hooda, Suryakumar Yadav, Shreyas Iyer, Ishan Kishan (wk), Sanju Samson (wk), Ravindra Jadeja (vice-captain), Shardul Thakur, Yuzvendra Chahal, Axar Patel, Avesh Khan, Prasidh Krishna, Mohammed Siraj, Arshdeep Singh.

West Indies Squad:

Nicholas Pooran (C), Shamarh Brooks, Brandon King, Rovman Powell, Keacy Carty, Kyle Mayers, Jason Holder, Gudakesh Motie, Keemo Paul, Shai Hope, Akeal Hosein, Alzarri Joseph, Jayden Seales.