India Vs Srilanka: Two More Indian Players Test Positive For COVID

Yuzvendra Chahal and Krishnappa Gowtham have reportedly tested positive for the coronavirus and will remain in Colombo after the T20I series, where Sri Lanka won 2-1 on Thursday night.

Chahal and Gowtham are among the eight members of the India squad who have been identified as close contacts of allrounder Krunal Pandya, who tested positive for the deadly virus on July 27. After testing positive for the covid-19, Krunal was promptly transported to an isolation unit.

Hardik Pandya, Prithvi Shaw, Suryakumar Yadav, Manish Pandey, Deepak Chahar, and Ishan Kishan are the other six players. The eight, along with Krunal, will return to Colombo to follow Sri Lankan government standards, which state that covid positive people cannot leave the country unless they have been isolated for 10 days and passed a new set of tests

