India Vs Srilanka: SLC Announces Prize Money After Series Win

After winning a three-match T20I series against India, Sri Lanka's cricket team will get a prize of $100,000. Sri Lanka has had a bad run in international cricket, but they have managed to break their losing streak.

As many as eight crucial Indian players were isolated as a result of this; the hosts took full advantage and went on to win the series. They gave India a hard time in the second game before tying the series; they then put on a show in the final T20I, winning by eight wickets. As a result, the country's cricket board has awarded a substantial prize fund for the team.

Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) congratulated the National Team for their outstanding performance on the field during the T20i series against India, which they won 2-1, according to an SLC press release.

"The Sri Lanka Cricket Executive Committee praised the efforts of the players, coaches, and support personnel for bringing this much-needed victory, which it hopes will bode well for the national team in the future."

"As a result, the Executive Committee of Sri Lanka Cricket agreed to pay a sum of $100,000 to the National Team in recognition of this victory," stated in the press release.