India Vs SriLanka Series Postponed Due To COVID Cases In The Team

Due to Covid-19 cases in the Sri Lanka camp, the limited-overs series between India and Sri Lanka has been postponed. Grant Flower, Sri Lanka's batting coach, and G T Niroshan, a data analyst, both tested positive for Covid-19 after returning from a tour to England. The cases have compelled Sri Lanka Cricket to extend the quarantine period of the Sri Lankan players beyond the three-day limit.

As a result, the start of the series has been delayed. The first ODI will now take place on July 17 rather than July 13.

"Yes, the series will now begin on July 17th rather than July 13th. The decision was made in consultation with SLC, with player safety and security in mind," said a BCCI official.

According to the original schedule, the series would begin with an ODI on July 13, followed by matches on July 16 and July 18. The T20I matches were scheduled for July 21, 23, and 25.

Because the Sri Lanka white-ball team has no other commitments after this, rescheduling was not a major issue.