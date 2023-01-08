India vs Sri Lanka ODI Schedule, Squads and Streaming Details

Following the T20I series win against Sri Lanka, it is time for the ODI series. The three-match ODI series will start on January 10 and ends on January 15. The matches will be played at Guwahati, Kolkata, and Thiruvananthapuram.

Indian captain Rohit Sharma, who has missed the past two bilateral series, will lead the side in the three games that will formally kick off India's preparations for the ODI World Cup. Along with him, many more veteran players will be back on the field.

Here are the other details regarding the ODI series:

Schedule:

1st ODI: January 10, Guwahati

2nd ODI: January 12, Kolkata

3rd ODI: January 15, Thiruvananthapuram

All three matches will start at 1:30 PM IST

Where to watch India vs Sri Lanka ODI series?

The three-match ODI series between India and Sri Lanka will be telecast on Star Sports Network

Online: The Live streaming will be available on Disney+Hotstar

Squads:

India’s ODI squad: Rohit Sharma (C), Hardik Pandya (VC), Virat Kohli, Shubman Gill, Suryakumar Yadav, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (WK), Ishan Kishan (WK), Washington Sundar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Axar Patel, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj, Umran Malik, Arshdeep Singh, Jasprit Bumrah

Sri Lanka’s ODI squad: Pathum Nissanka, Avishka Fernando, Ashen Bandara, Nuwanidu Fernando, Dasun Shanaka (c), Charith Asalanka, Dhananjaya de Silva, Chamika Karunaratne, Wanindu Hasaranga, Kusal Mendis (wk), Sadeera Samarawickrama, Maheesh Theekshana, Kasun Rajitha, Dilshan Madushanka, Dunith Wellalage, Lahiru Kumara, Jeffrey Vandersay, Pramod Madushan

Also Read: KL Rahul - Athiya Shetty's Wedding Venue Fixed!