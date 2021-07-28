India Vs Sri Lanka: How Did Krunal Pandya Test Positive Despite Bio-Bubble?

After Krunal Pandya tested positive for Covid-19 on Tuesday. The second T20 match between India and Sri Lanka was postponed by a day. The two teams were all set to compete in the match, but after the Covid case, the preparations had to be changed.

The other players were tested as well and but the report turned negative. Krunal's close contacts, however, are isolated and will not be available for the remaining matches.

The Indian team is expected to travel home on July 30, but Krunal is expected to remain in Sri Lanka until he gets a negative report for Covid19.

Now people are wondering how did Krunal Pandya tested positive even after the players were in bio-bubble?

Krunal complained to the Indian medical staff on Tuesday morning of a sore throat. The medical team did a quick antigen test and he tested positive. Based on the sources, eight cricketers have been in close contact with Krunal and they have tested negative. However, they are expected to be absent for the next two games. The second T20 will be played today.

As the match takes place in a bio-bubble, there is no chance of outsiders entering the scene. But the reasons behind how Krunal was infected are yet to be known. Based on sources, Krunal was said to be infected at the Taj Samudra Hotel, where Indian cricketers were staying. Otherwise, the bus driver who drove the team to the ground or the catering crew who set up dining accommodations is thought to have spread the infection.