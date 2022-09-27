India vs South Africa T20 2022 Schedule, Venue, Squads and Streaming Details

India and South Africa Will play in a three-match T20I and ODI series starting from September 28 with the first T20I.

The series kicks off on September 28 in Thiruvananthapuram with the first T20I. The next two Twenty20 Internationals will be contested in Guwahati (October 2) and Indore (October 4). The series then continues on to three one-day internationals, the first of which is scheduled for October 6 at Lucknow. The second and third one-day internationals will be held at Ranchi (October 9) and Delhi (October 11), respectively.

South Africa played a five-match T20I series in India earlier this year. The series concluded 2-2, with the final in Bengaluru being rained out. Since 2018, India has failed to defeat South Africa in a T20I bilateral series at home.

Schedule:

1st T20I: September 28 - Greenfield International Stadium, Thiruvananthapuram, 7.30 pm IST

2nd T20I: October 2 - Barsapara Cricket Stadium, Guwahati, 7.30 pm IST

3rd T20I: October 4, 3rd T20I - Holkar Cricket Stadium, Indore, 7.30 pm IST

Where to watch India vs South Africa series?

On TV:

The match between India and South Africa will be telecast on Star Sports Network

Online:

The live streaming will be available on Disney + Hotstar

Also Read: Duleep Trophy 2022: Ajinkya Rahane Led West Zone Clinch Title

India Squad :

Rohit Sharma (Captain), KL Rahul (vice-captain), Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Deepak Hooda, Rishabh Pant (wicket-keeper), Dinesh Karthik (wicket-keeper), R. Ashwin, Yuzvendra Chahal, Axar Patel, Arshdeep Singh, Mohd. Shami, Harshal Patel, Deepak Chahar, Jasprit Bumrah.

South Africa Squad:

Temba Bavuma (C), Quinton De Kock, Reeza Hendricks, Heinrich Klaasen, Keshav Maharaj, Aiden Markram, David Miller, Lungi Ngidi, Anrich Nortje, Wayne Parnell, Dwaine Pretorius, Kagiso Rabada, Rilee Rossouw, Tabraiz Shamsi, Tristan Stubbs, Bjorn Fortuin, Marco Jansen, Andile Phehlukwayo