India Vs Pakistan Titanic Clash in T20 World Cup Doubtful as Ban Pak Cricket Trends

#Ban Pak cricket is trending on social media as Indians took to Twitter to condemn the attacks on the Indian Army during an anti-terror operation in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch and Rajouri districts. This occurred ahead of the T20 World Cup match between Pakistan and India, which takes place on October 24.

Indians condemned the attacks on Indian soldiers led by a Pakistani terrorist group known as the LeT and have demanded that Pakistan cricket be banned because they cannot afford to play a match against a country that hosts terrorism.

Also Read: T20 World Cup: Kohli Backs Out of Form Bhuvi

India should not play any match with Pakistan which nurtures terrorists. I request the BCCI that India cancel all its matches with Pakistan, wrote one user. The nation is more important. We don't want any ties with Pakistan, wrote another user.

Because of terrorism, the Indians are demanding the ban Pak cricket. We have to wait and watch how BCCI responds to this.