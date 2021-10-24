India Vs Pakistan T20 World Cup: Pak Wins Toss, Elects to Bowl

India's debut T20 world cup match this season is against arch-rival Pakistan. Any match between the two nations is often the most anticipated one and generates a lot of buzz. Cricket Enthusiasts wait with bated breath to watch the India Vs Pakistan faceoff, be it a test match, ODI, or a T20.

Now, India's maiden match in T20 World Cup this season is against Pakistan.

The two countries played the toss. Pakistan won the toss and decided to bowl. This has made it most exciting for Indian cricket fans as India is known to win whenever they bat first. Let's see what target India would set for Pakistan.

Indian Squad:

Virat Kohli (C), Rohit Sharma (VC), KL Rahul, Rishabh Pant(WK), Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammed Shami, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Ravichandran Ashwin, Jasprit Bumrah, Varun Chakravarthy.

Here is the Pakistan squad:

Babar Azam (C), Asif Ali, Fakhare Zaman, Haider Ali, Mohammad Rizwan (WK), Imad Wasim, Mohammad Hafeez, Shadab Khan, Shoaib Malik, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, and Shaheen Shaha Afridi.

Stay tuned to Sakshipost for all the updates.