India Vs Pakistan T20 World Cup Match Tickets Where to Buy

The ICC T20 World Cup is set to begin on October 17. The International Cricket Council (ICC) is aware that Oman and the UAE are packed with cricket fans and has decided to sell more tickets for all tournament matches.

On Monday, additional tickets went on sale. This could be your last chance to get a ticket to the highly anticipated match between arch-rivals India and Pakistan in the ICC T20 World Cup on October 24 at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium.

Last week, tickets went on sale and sold out within hours. However, tickets for games at all four venues in Abu Dhabi, Dubai, Sharjah, and Muscat are now available.

The ICC Head of Events, Chris Tetley has urged fans to be patient because tickets to ICC events are always in high demand.

"Demand for tickets to ICC events is always extremely high, so I'd advise fans to be patient, and we look forward to welcoming them to the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2021, said Chris Tetley"

Tickets are available for purchase at www.t20worldcup.com/tickets and the ticket price starting from 1900 GST