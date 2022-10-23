India vs Pakistan T20 World Cup 2022: Babar Azam Gets Trolled For His Golden Duck Out

T20 World Cup 2022: Arshdeep Singh sent Babar Azam for a golden duck in India's much-anticipated encounter against Pakistan in the T20 World Cup 2022 on Sunday at the MCG. The captain of Pakistan is an important player, and this start undoubtedly energises the Indian squad, who will be eager to revenge their loss in the 2021 T20 World Cup. Pakistan fans may have hoped that Babar would score runs, but that has not occurred. After giving out, Babar Azam immediately went for a review after being caught on his pads. Unfortunately, replays revealed that the ball had struck the leg stump, so the umpire did not have to reconsider his judgment, and Babar had to make a long trip back to the pavilion. After Babar Azam, Arshdeep Singh also sent Mohammad Rizwan to the pavilion.

Meanwhile, Babar Azam is trolling heavily for his golden duck out in the crucial match.

Here are the trolls:

