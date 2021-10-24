India Vs Pakistan Match Highlights from Dubai

The greatest rivalry in cricket matches in the world is between India and Pakistan. In the debut T20 match between the two nations, the result went in favour of Pakistan, who stopped India from scoring runs.

Pakistan defeated India for the first time in the ICC T20 World Cup 2021 and started their tournament this season with a victory. A collective performance from Pakistan made it easy to win against Team India.

Babar and Rizwan put up a great show with a massive record partnership to tilt the match towards India even after the latter set a target of 152 after struggling following the quick losing of wickets.

However, the match belonged to Pakistan all the way with the cricketers showcasing a great team effort. Babar hit some brilliant shots with Rizwan following suit.

The match was a thriller and Indians who hoped for a miracle had to settle for runner's up. While Virat Kohli managed to take India's score past 150, the Indian bowlers couldn't salvage the situation. Bhuvi, Shami or Bumrah failed to read Pakistan's cricketing strategy resulting in India's loss.