India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2022 Match Result

In the ongoing Men's Asia Cup at Jarktha, the Indian men's hockey team drew the match against Pakistan in the first match for both teams.

Karti Selvam scored his first goal for India in his first match, putting his side ahead in the first quarter, but Abdul Rana stunningly equalised it with less than a minute remaining to earn Pakistan a draw at 1-1.

Despite having more possession, India and Pakistan had the same number of shots on goal and circle penetrations. Goalkeeper Akmal Hussain of Pakistan was named player of the match.

Also Read: IND vs SA T20I: BCCI Announces Squad For T20I, Rescheduled Fifth Test Against England

India had more possessions, but they missed several opportunities to increase their advantage, including one in the final 10 seconds of the game.

On Tuesday, India will meet the reigning Asian Games winners, Japan.