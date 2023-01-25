India vs New Zealand T20I Squads, Schedule and Streaming Details

India vs New Zealand T20I Series: India won the ODI series against New Zealand 3-0 and climbed to first place in the ICC team rankings in the 50-over format. The Men in Blue will now move on to the Twenty20 Internationals before the Test series against Australia and the IPL.

Senior players Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli will not play, while Hardik Pandya will continue to lead the youthful team. Except for one or two players, the majority of the team from the match against Sri Lanka has been retained. Prithvi Shaw, who has excelled across forms of domestic cricket, has also returned to the final after a lengthy absence. Sanju Samson is still healing from a knee injury sustained in the first T20I against Sri Lanka; therefore, Jitesh Sharma remains the team's second wicket-keeper.

Mitchell Santner will captain New Zealand in the absence of Kane Williamson and Tim Southee, while Tom Latham was not included in the T20I squad. Uncapped left-arm seamer Ben Lister received his first call-up. The Black Caps will be eager to put the ODI series failure behind them and begin anew in the T20Is.

Here are the full details about India vs New Zealand T20I series:

Schedule:

January 27: 1st T20I at JSCA International Stadium Complex, Ranchi

January 29: 2nd T20I at Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow

February 1: 3rd T20I at Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad

All three matches will start at 7:00 PM

Where to watch India vs New Zealand T20I series?

On TV: The matches will be live on Star Sports Network

Online: The live streaming will be available on Disney + Hotstar

Squads:

India:

Hardik Pandya (c), Suryakumar Yadav (vc), Ishan Kishan (wk), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shubman Gill, Deepak Hooda, Rahul Tripathi, Jitesh Sharma (wk), Washington Sundar, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Arshdeep Singh, Umran Malik, Shivam Mavi, Prithvi Shaw, Mukesh Kumar

New Zealand:

Mitchell Santner (c), Finn Allen, Michael Bracewell, Mark Chapman, Dane Cleaver (wk), Devon Conway (wk), Jacob Duffy, Lockie Ferguson, Ben Lister, Daryl Mitchell, Glenn Phillips, Michael Rippon, Henry Shipley, Ish Sodhi, Blair Tickner

