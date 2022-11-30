India vs New Zealand: Fans Troll Rishabh Pant Once Again Over Quick Wicket Loss
Rishabh Pant once again failed to use his opportunities ahead of Sanju Samson for Team India. The wicketkeeper-batsman gave away his wicket after a wild hit, getting only 10 runs off 16 balls against New Zealand in the Men in Blue's must-win third ODI in Christchurch on Wednesday (November 30).
Pant had plenty of time to develop his innings with India 55-2 after 13 overs, but a couple of dots tempted the left-hander to play over the top. In the 21st over, he miscued to Glenn Phillips at deep square leg off Daryl Mitchell, leaving India 85-3.
Fans on Twitter reacted angrily to the BCCI's support for Pant despite his repeated failures in white ball cricket.
Rishabh pant Ends new zealand tour with just 42 runs to his name!#RishabhPant#INDvsNZ pic.twitter.com/EETNXimcRi
— Saurabh Tiwari (शांडिल्य) (@subhamt356) November 30, 2022
Who is better ? 😂
Like : Yuzi Chahal
RT :- Rishabh Pant #RishabhPant #BCCI #JusticeForSanjuSamson #SanjuSamson pic.twitter.com/m4BH1OXRrD
— Tarun Bhatiya (@saystarun) November 30, 2022
Normal player miss the century for 2 or 5 runs but, Legend missed the century just for 90 run’s. What a player #RishabhPant #JusticeForSanjuSamson https://t.co/UM9lI85yD3
— Kumar Sourav (@SidSourav) November 30, 2022
#BCCI planned to give captaincy to #RishabhPant #JusticeForSanjuSamson pic.twitter.com/wF2nYCmw3L
— Dinesh Doddamane (@DoddamaneDinesh) November 30, 2022
#RishabhPant#JusticeForSanjuSamson
Vice captain... pic.twitter.com/z15rM2Z6cN
— Jithin Sudhakaran (@itsjithin7) November 30, 2022
@Bcci @shubhankrmishra
A wonderfull inning by #RishabhPant
He missed his Century by just 90 Runs.#RishabhPant #INDvsNZ #JusticeForSanjuSamson @RishabhPant17 @aajtak pic.twitter.com/Pdh0eDTVwn
— Gulshan Kumar Kohliii (@Gulshan_450390) November 30, 2022