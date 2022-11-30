India vs New Zealand: Fans Troll Rishabh Pant Once Again Over Quick Wicket Loss

Rishabh Pant once again failed to use his opportunities ahead of Sanju Samson for Team India. The wicketkeeper-batsman gave away his wicket after a wild hit, getting only 10 runs off 16 balls against New Zealand in the Men in Blue's must-win third ODI in Christchurch on Wednesday (November 30).

Pant had plenty of time to develop his innings with India 55-2 after 13 overs, but a couple of dots tempted the left-hander to play over the top. In the 21st over, he miscued to Glenn Phillips at deep square leg off Daryl Mitchell, leaving India 85-3.

Fans on Twitter reacted angrily to the BCCI's support for Pant despite his repeated failures in white ball cricket.

Rishabh pant Ends new zealand tour with just 42 runs to his name!#RishabhPant#INDvsNZ pic.twitter.com/EETNXimcRi — Saurabh Tiwari (शांडिल्य) (@subhamt356) November 30, 2022

