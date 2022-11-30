India vs New Zealand: Fans Troll Rishabh Pant Once Again Over Quick Wicket Loss

Nov 30, 2022, 10:35 IST
- Sakshi Post

Rishabh Pant once again failed to use his opportunities ahead of Sanju Samson for Team India. The wicketkeeper-batsman gave away his wicket after a wild hit, getting only 10 runs off 16 balls against New Zealand in the Men in Blue's must-win third ODI in Christchurch on Wednesday (November 30).

Pant had plenty of time to develop his innings with India 55-2 after 13 overs, but a couple of dots tempted the left-hander to play over the top. In the 21st over, he miscued to Glenn Phillips at deep square leg off Daryl Mitchell, leaving India 85-3.

Fans on Twitter reacted angrily to the BCCI's support for Pant despite his repeated failures in white ball cricket.

