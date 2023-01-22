India vs New Zealand 3rd ODI Probable Playing XI

IND vs NZ 3rd ODI: Team India will try to extend their winning streak at home when they face New Zealand in the third and final ODI on January 24 at Holkar Stadium in Indore. Following a hard-fought victory in the first ODI, Team India dominated in the second ODI to establish an unassailable 2-0 lead in the series.

While Team India's batting shone in the first ODI, bowlers shone in the second ODI as India knocked out New Zealand for 108. Mohammad Shami was the standout bowler, with 3/18 throttling the Kiwis' top order.

The visitors were reduced to 15/5 after being blown away in the first 10 overs in the second ODI. While the lower order attempted to salvage some honour, Tom Latham's side was bundled out for 108. It was never enough as Team India comfortably chased down the mark with almost 30 overs to spare. The team will try to prevent a whitewash in the third ODI.

India probable playing 11:

Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan (wk), Hardik Pandya, Washington Sundar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Mohammed Shami, Shardul Thakur, Umran Malik

New Zealand probable playing 11:

Finn Allen, Devon Conway, Henry Nicholls, Daryl Mitchell, Tom Latham (c & wk), Glenn Phillips, Michael Bracewell, Mitchell Santner, Adam Milne, Lockie Ferguson, Blair Tickner