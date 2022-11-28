India vs New Zealand 3rd ODI Match Weather Report

The third and final ODI between India and New Zealand will be played on Wednesday (November 30) at Hagley Oval, Christchurch. In order to tie the series, Team India must win the last match. Meanwhile, there is some terrible news for the supporters who are eagerly waiting to witness at least the final ODI match.

This match between Team India and New Zealand will begin at 7:00 a.m. in India and 2 p.m. in New Zealand. However, there is a 70% chance of rain in Christchurch at the time of the match.

The rain gods are not cooperating with fans, as the third and final ODI of India versus New Zealand series may also be rained out. After the 2nd ODI in Hamilton was called off, there is a good likelihood that the series finale may be called off as well. On Wednesday, November 30, heavy rain is expected in Christchurch.

Also Read: Afghanistan Team Qualifies For ODI World Cup 2023