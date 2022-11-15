India vs New Zealand 2022: T20I, ODI Squads, Schedule and Streaming Details

After a poor T20 World Cup campaign in 2022, Team India will go to New Zealand for a white-ball series. India will play three T20Is and three ODIs from November 18 to 30. Many senior players have been rested for the series.

Rohit, Rahul, and Virat Kohli are among the veterans who have been rested for the New Zealand trip. In the absence of Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul, Hardik Pandya will captain the T20I team, while Shikhar Dhawan will lead the ODI team. Rishabh Pant is the vice-captain and wicketkeeper for both series.

The T20I squad includes Shubman Gill, Shreyas Iyer, Washington Sundar, Ishan Kishan, Sanju Samson, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Siraj, and Umran Malik. All of these players did not make the T20 World Cup roster. Kuldeep Sen is the sole newcomer to the ODI squad.

Here are the complete details regarding the India-New Zealand series:

T20I and ODI Schedule:

1st T20I: November 18 at Wellington

2nd T20I: November 20 at Mount Maunganui

3rd T20I: November 22 at Napier

The T20I matches will start at 12:00 PM IST

Ist ODI: November 25 at Auckland

2nd ODI: November 27 at Hamilton

3rd ODI: November 30 at Christchurch

Three ODI matches will start at 7:00 AM IST

Where to watch India- New Zealand series?

The India-New Zealand series will not be shown live on television. The matches will be broadcast live on Amazon Prime Video.

Squads:

India's T20I Team:

Hardik Pandya (C), Shubman Gill, Ishan Kishan, Deepak Hooda, Suryakumar Yadav, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant (VC and WK), Sanju Samson (WK), Washington Sundar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Arshdeep Singh, Harshal Patel, Mohd. Siraj, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Umran Malik

India’s ODI Team:

Shikhar Dhawan (C), Shubman Gill, Deepak Hooda, Suryakumar Yadav, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant (VC and WK), Sanju Samson (WK), Washington Sundar, Shardul Thakur, Shahbaz Ahmed, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Arshdeep Singh, Deepak Chahar, Kuldeep Sen, Umran Malik

New Zealand T20I and ODI Team:

Kane Williamson (c), Finn Allen, Michael Bracewell, Devon Conway, Lockie Ferguson, Matt Henry, Tom Latham, Daryl Mitchell, Adam Milne, Glenn Phillips, Jimmy Neesham, Mitchell Santner, Tim Southee, Blair Tickner.

