India vs New Zealand 1st T20i Match Washed Out

The first T20I match of India's three-match series against New Zealand at the Sky Stadium on Friday (November 18) was cancelled due to rain.

Around the time of the toss, at 11:30 p.m. IST, there was heavy rain at Wellington's Sky Stadium. Two hours later, the rain did not stop, so the umpires ordered a halt to play. Rain is also expected to disrupt the second match of the three-match series on Sunday. Thunderstorms are expected to hit Mount Maunganui.

The New Zealand series, which consists of three T20 matches and three ODIs, allows both sides to move on from their setbacks. After the T20 World Cup is done, both nations will be looking ahead to the 50-over World Cup in India next year.

🚨 UPDATE from Wellington 🚨 Both captains shake hands as the first #NZvIND T20I is called off due to persistent rain.#TeamIndia pic.twitter.com/MxqEvzw3OD — BCCI (@BCCI) November 18, 2022

