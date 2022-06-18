India vs Ireland T20I: These Two Players Will Not Get Chance To Play, Says Akash Chopra

BCCI announced the squad for the upcoming two-match T20I series against Ireland on Wednesday. Rahul Tripathi received his maiden call-up and Sanju Samson is back on the team. However, former Indian batter Aakash Chopra believes that Rahul Tripathi and Sanju Samson will not get a place in the playing X1. He also believes that Deepak Hooda will get a place in the playing X1.

Ishan Kishan and Ruturaj Gaikwad are set to open the innings, while series captain Hardik Pandya will bat at number five as a finisher. Suryakumar Yadav and Deepak Hooda are also in contention for the third and fourth positions, respectively. Deepak Hooda is also in the ongoing South Africa series but did not play in the first three games. Chopra believes that Suryakumar should play at number three because he needs match fitness and that Hooda should play at number four.

When Pant is in the England squad, the big question is who will take his place. Will it be Sanju Samson, Deepak Hooda, or Rahul Tripathi? Suryakumar Yadav is in third place, with Ishan and Ruturaj filling the opening slots. Deepak Hooda deserves to be at number four based on pegging order. I believe Hooda, even at number five, should be used. Pandya can bat at number four," Chopra said in his most recent YouTube video.

It does not appear that Tripathi or Samson will be given a chance. How many changes can you expect with only two T20Is? I'm not certain if they'll be given a chance to play. "However, if they do play Samson or Tripathi, Hooda may wonder why he was chosen if there's no place for him in the eleven," he added.