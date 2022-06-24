India vs Ireland T20 Schedule, Squad, Streaming Time In India

Hardik Pandya led team India will tour to Ireland for the two-match T20I series in Dublin. After 2018, this will be their first visit to Ireland. Both teams met for the first time during the 2009 T20 World Cup at Trent Bridge in Nottingham, England.

Suryakumar Yadav, Sanju Samson, and Rahul Tripathi are on the team. Surya Kumar Yadav is making his return to the Indian team after missing South Africa due to injury, while Samson has been called up again after failing to make the team for the current series.

Here are the details regarding the match:

Match Schedule:

The T20I series between India and Ireland is scheduled for June 26 and 28.

At what time does the match start?

The match between India and England starts at 2:30 PM IST.

India Squad:

Hardik Pandya (c), Bhuvneshwar Kumar (VC), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ishan Kishan, Suryakumar Yadav, Sanju Samson, Rahul Tripathi, Deepak Hooda, Venkatesh Iyer, Axar Patel, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Avesh Khan, Harshal Patel, Umran Malik, Arshdeep Singh, Yuzvendra Chahal, Ravi Bishnoi.

Ireland Squad:

Andrew Balbirnie (c), Harry Tector, Gareth Delany, Paul Stirling, Curtis Campher, Stephen Doheny, Lorcan Tucker, Mark Adair, George Dockrell, Joshua Little, Andy McBrine, Barry McCarthy, Conor Olphert, Craig Young.

Where to watch the match?

On TV: The match will be telecasted on Sony Six and Sony Six HD.

Online Streaming:

The match will be broadcast on the Sony Liv app.