India Vs England Will Play T20 Matches To Empty Stadium Over COVID Scare, What About Ticket Money?

The remaining three T20 Internationals between India and England will be played without spectators as the number of coronavirus cases are increasing. The Gujarat Cricket Association vice-president Dhanraj Nathwani said that the decision was taken due to a spike in the number of coronavirus cases.

Dhanraj Nathwani in a statement said, "T20s on March 16, 18, and 20 will be played without an audience at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. Refunds will be given to the spectators who have purchased tickets. Due to the rise in the number of Corona cases, we at GCA have decided in consultation with BCCI, the matches will be played closed door and not allow the spectators in the ground during T20 Internationals to be played between India and England at Ahmedabad."

Nathwani said the GCA will form a policy for the refund of money to spectators who have already purchased tickets for these three T20Is. However, he added, "Those who have received complimentary tickets are requested not to visit the stadium."

BCCI secretary Jay Shah said, "The decision was arrived following detailed discussions with the state and local health authorities."

He also stated that the BCCI will continue to comply with all the regulations put in place to curb the spread of the Covid-19 virus and will always put the health and safety of its fans and stakeholders at the top.

The ECB added: "There will be considerably less noise in the stadium it doesn't materially affect us as we remain in our bubble and even when crowds were in attendance we never came into contact with any of them, and the ball was sanitized whenever it was hit into the stands."