India vs England: Virat Kohli Dance Moves At Lord's Balcony Goes Viral

The Indian skipper likes to dance. Be it an event or a cricket pitch, the skipper loves to show his dance moves.

A photo of Kohli looking like he is doing the 'Nagin dance,' and he is surrounded by his Indian colleagues, who can be seen admiring their captain's performance has gone viral on social media.

"Moment of the day. King Kohli is dancing in the Lord’s balcony," commented a user.

Kohli doing naagin dance or what ? pic.twitter.com/H9ts7yMwfK — Ríyu (@peachworld26) August 13, 2021

Meanwhile, in the ongoing 2nd Test of the five-match series, India and England are involved in a great battle at Lord's Cricket Ground.

On day four of the second test match, Indian batswoman, all-rounder Deepthi Sharma, rang the bell to start the match.