India Vs England: Video Of Rohit Sharma Saluting Journalist Viral

On the first day of the second Test at Lord's, India dominated England. At stumps on day one, India scored 276 for three.

During a press conference with Rohit Sharma, the cricketer's fantastic reply is now going viral. The reporter told Rohit Sharma that if India defeats England in the second Test match, it would be another fantastic reason for the entire country to celebrate Independence Day on August 15.

And to that, Rohit Sharma saluted and said that it would be a wonderful achievement if India could win the second Test on Indian Independence Day.

Rohit Sharma with another gem in press conference 😂👏👌



Video: BCCI#ENGvIND pic.twitter.com/v7rw0CIEBk — Subhayan Chakraborty (@CricSubhayan) August 13, 2021

The viral video of the salute has given netizens great expectations for the second Test match, while many have praised the journalist's positive thoughts.