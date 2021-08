India Vs England: Twitterati Trolls Virat Kohli Over Golden Duck

The much-anticipated "Virat Kohli vs James Anderson" battle was taken by England's pacer, as the Indian captain walked back on a first-ball duck in the first England-India Test in Nottingham.

James Anderson, who had earlier dismissed Cheteshwar Pujara, outplayed the Indian captain with a fuller delivery. Kohli attempted an aggressive surge but ended up being edged by Jos Buttler.

While Kohli recorded a golden duck, opener Rohit Sharma got out for 36 runs, missing out on a half-century. Kohli also registered the most golden ducks among Indian Test captains.

Meanwhile, users on social media began trolling India's captain after his dismissal. Here are the reactions

#ENGvIND #IndvsEng



Indians - We have won Silver and Bronze, waiting for A Gold.



Le Virat Kohli - 😅 pic.twitter.com/WeD6sfuXYI — g0v!ñD $#@®mA (@rishu_1809) August 5, 2021

Finally it’s a gold for India. Not in Olympics 2020 but in Cricket as Indian captain Virat Kohli gets out for golden duck.🦆 #Cricket — Daniel Alexander (@daniel86cricket) August 5, 2021