India Vs England: There Is Something Truly Magical About Test Cricket, Says KTR

Telangana Municipal and Urban Development Minister K Taraka Rama Rao (KTR), reacted to the ongoing second Test match against England at Lord’s. KTR, who is a cricket fan, took to Twitter and made comments on the Test match.

"There is something truly magical about Test cricket & that too when it’s played in seaming conditions. Best; Kohli versus Andreson is as riveting as it can get & of course scintillating performance of Rohit just adds to the glory of the game," tweeted KTR

In this match, India skipper Kohli was lauded for the way he dealt with English bowler Anderson's swing bowling. On the other hand, he said that Rohit Sharma had given the honor to the match with his outstanding performance.

Meanwhile, on day one of the second Test match, India scored 276 for three at stumps. KL Rahul (127) scored an unbeaten century, while Rohit Sharma (83) and Kohli also scored (42). Rahane (1) and Rahul are now at the crease. Anderson got two wickets for England, while Robinson took one.