India Vs England: SuryaKumar Yadav Spotted With Wife on London Streets

Suryakumar Yadav made strong performance on India's white-ball tour of Sri Lanka in July before being asked to go to the United Kingdom due to multiple injuries in Virat Kohli's Test team for the England series.

After receiving Covid negative reports, both Surya Kumar Yadav and opener Prithvi Shaw went to the United Kingdom. Before leaving Srilanka, they quarantined themselves as per rules.

Surya Kumar Yadav's wife, Devika Shetty, also traveled to England and Wales, as the BCCI allows players' families to accompany them on their UK tour. Surya Kumar Yadav is now overjoyed that his wife has also been freed from quarantine and now the couple has been reunited after 65 days. On their reunion, the pair couldn't contain their joy as they danced and celebrated on the streets of London.

Surya Kumar Yadav posted a video on his Instagram handle and captioned it, "After 65 days.. dancing on London streets with my one and only @devishashetty_".

Kohli’s team leads the five-match Test series 1-0 after claiming only their third victory at London's Lord's Cricket Ground. The third Test begins on August 25 (Wednesday) in Headingley, Leeds.