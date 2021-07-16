India Vs England Series Won't Be a Bio-bubble: ECB

Ahead of the India and England series, a few players from both teams are infected with Covid19 and are in quarantine. Speaking on this issue, ECB chief executive Tom Harrison said on Thursday that a strict bio-bubble will not be imposed for the upcoming India-England Test series.

Two positives cases have been identified in the Indian team ahead of their practice match in Durham, while England set a back squad in the series against Pakistan after multiple players in the team tested positive.

"We're in a different situation now than we were 12 months ago or even six months ago in terms of how we deal with Covid; we're really trying to learn how to live with it and create safe environments for people rather than bio-secure environments," Harrison says.

"There is a significant difference between the two. Players are simply sick of bio-security, bubbles, and the language we've grown accustomed to. Time away from families has had a negative impact on players' mental health. We simply can not operate in that environment in the future.

"So we're working hard to ensure that those protocols are in place for the rest of the season. We've communicated these protocols to the various camps and teams, as well as the international and county levels "Harrison stated