India Vs England: Pitch Invader Jarvo69 Banned For Life From Headingley Cricket Ground

YouTuber Daniel Jarvis, also known as "Jarvo 69," who entered into the field of play during the previous Test match at Lord's and the current Headingley game, has been banned for life on grounds of a security violation.

Jarvo, who wears the India jersey, has drawn a lot of attention because of his two invasions, but the Yorkshire County Cricket Club is considering this as a security violation, and Jarvo will be barred from entering the Leeds gallery in the coming days.

"Yes, Daniel Jarvis will be barred from Headingley for the rest of his life. We will also impose a monetary penalty, "said a spokesperson from Yorkshire CCC.

On Friday, just after Rohit Sharma's wicket fell, "Jarvo 69" appeared from the gallery on one side of the sightscreen, sporting batting pads and a blue helmet with a face mask on.

Earlier, on Day 4 of the second Test between the two teams, he came inside Lord's and was seen preparing to field for the Indian team, leaving onlookers and watchers in awe.