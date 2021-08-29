India vs England: Pakistani Sports Anchor Praises Mohammed Siraj, Check Out Who Is She

The Indian fast bowler, Mohammed Siraj, bowled brilliantly in the second Test against England at Lord's, taking eight wickets to help India win by 151 runs. Siraj was in excellent form throughout the game, and it is fair to conclude that he played a significant part in India's historic victory.

Siraj has received praise from everyone for his outstanding performance, and the latest fan on this list is Pakistan's top sportswriter, Zainab Abbas, who described Siraj as a "world-class" bowler. Zainab Abbas said several times that she was a fan of Siraj. Netizens are trying to find out what the relationship is. A few commented that Siraj was following Bumrah. But who is Zainab Abbas?

Let's get to know about Zainab Abbas a little better.

Zainab Abbas, 33, was born in Pakistan's Lahore and is a Pakistani television personality, sports presenter, and former makeup artist. Nasir Abbas, Zainab's father, was a domestic cricketer who bowled for the Faisalabad and Hafizabad cricket teams.

What did Zainab say about Team India and Siraj?

"Mohammed Siraj is becoming a world-class bowler," Zainab remarked of Siraj. He took wickets in Australia, and now he has taken wickets at Lord's. Siraj possesses quick feet and the ability to keep the ball under control. He takes the ball wide and has incredible line and length. "

Zainab praised India for its outstanding performance against England. "There is a strong will to compete among Team India. This is not a squad that gives up easily. This belief helps you win matches," she explained.

Zainab Abbas praised Jasprit Bumrah, Ishant Sharma, and Mohammed Shami, adding that these players are assisting India in winning matches abroad.

