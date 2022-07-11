India vs England ODI 2022 Squad, Schedule, Streaming Details

The three-match ODI series between India and England will commence on July 12 at the Kennington Oval stadium. After the Test match and T20I series, the two sides will now focus on the ODI series. Joe Root, Jhonny Bairstow, and Ben Stokes are available for the first ODI, For India, Shikar Dhawan is added to the squad. Indian players who did not find a place in the last T20I series are added to the 17-member squad. Shardul Thakur, Prasidh Krishna, Mohammed Siraj, Mohammed Shami and Arshdeep Singh are part of the Indian squad.

Here are the other details regarding the match:

When will the ODI series start?

The ODI series between India and England will kick off on July 12 (tomorrow)

At what time does the match start?

The match between India and England will start at 5:30 PM



ODI Series Schedule:

1st ODI: Tuesday 12 July, Kia Oval

2nd ODI: Thursday 14 July, Lord’s

3rd ODI: Sunday 17 July, Emirates Old Trafford

Which channel will broadcast the match?

On TV:

The match will be telecast on Sony Six and Sony Six HD TV channels

Online:

The live streaming of the match will be available on the SonyLIV app

India’s ODI squad:

Rohit Sharma (Captain), Shikhar Dhawan, Ishan Kishan, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant (wk), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Yuzvendra Chahal, Axar Patel, Jasprit Bumrah, Prasidh Krishna, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj, Arshdeep Singh.

England ODI Squad:

Jos Buttler (C), Moeen Ali, Jonny Bairstow, Harry Brook, Brydon Carse, Sam Curran, Liam Livingstone, Craig Overton, Matthew Parkinson, Joe Root, Jason Roy, Phil Salt, Ben Stokes, Reece Topley, David Willey.

