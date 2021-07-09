India Vs England: Not Prithvi Shaw or Devdutt Padikkal Look Who Will Replace Shubman Gill

As of now, neither Prithvi Shaw nor Devdutt Padikkal will be sent to England to replace Shubman Gill, who is out of the tour due to shin splints. The Indian team management had requested two openers as replacements on June 28 through administrative manager Girish Dongre.

The request was denied by the committee because the selectors believe the team has enough options such as Mayank Agarwal and KL Rahul to replace Shubman Gill, as well as drafting Bengal batsman Abhimanyu Easwaran in the squad as a reserve.

Speaking on this controversial issue to the media, BCCI President Sourav Ganguly said on Thursday that it was the "Selectors Call".

However, according to multiple reports, team management is unhappy with what they've seen of Easwaran in the nets and has made a request.

This isn't the first time that the team's management and selectors have disagreed about a player. Many fans believe that Easwaran should not have been selected in the first place if the management didn't trust him.