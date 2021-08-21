India Vs England: Mohammed Siraj's Massive Cutout In Hyderabad

In the second Test between England and India at Lord's, India won by 151 runs to take a 1-0 lead in the five-match series. On the fifth day, chasing 272 runs in two sessions seemed unachievable, and everyone expected the match to conclude in a draw.

The Indian pacers, on the other hand, made inroads into England's batting lineup, leaving them reeling at 75/5 after 30 overs in their fourth innings. Siraj got three wickets late in the game to seal India's victory. Siraj's new signature 'finger on the lips celebration' has become so famous that his Hyderabad neighbors erected a giant cutout of the batsman in blue.

Siraj is a Superstar, Miyan getting all the love from the cricket fans. pic.twitter.com/aKG9l00181 — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) August 19, 2021

Meanwhile, the Indian squad will be trying to capitalize on their 1-0 advantage over England and deny them the opportunity to recover.

The squad has landed in Leeds, where they will be sweating it out in the nets before facing England in the third Test, which begins on August 25. With England dealing with injury worries, Virat Kohli and company begin the tournament as favorites.