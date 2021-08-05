India Vs England: Memes on Rishab Pant Convinces Virat Kohli To Take DRS

The first Test of the five-match Pataudi Trophy between India and England took place in Nottingham on August 4, kicking off their WTC 2 campaigns.

During the match, a cute video of Rishab Pant explaining to Virat Kohli to take DRS was circulating on social media.

Siraj's delivery lifted from a length and jagged back in before brushing off Crawley's inner edge, smacking on the pads, and being caught behind by Pant.

The Ultra Edge revealed a significant spike in India's review, as Siraj took his first wicket in England, and India got their second. After an unsuccessful review only seconds before, skipper Kohli was spotted consulting the bowlers and fielders nearby before going for it a second time.

However, Pant's insistence forced the captain to dispute the on-field decision, which went in India's favor.

Here are the netizen reactions on Rishab Pant:

