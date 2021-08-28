India Vs England: Meet New Indian Batsman Daniel Jarvis

On the third day of the third Test between India and England in Leeds on Friday, Daniel Jarvis, popularly known as Jarvo, entered the ground once more. The incident occurred following the dismissal of India's opener, Rohit Sharma.

Jarvis went in padded up like a batsman, ready to hit, before security rushed in and pulled him off. He had previously appeared as a fielder for the Indian side in the second Test at Lord's Cricket Ground.

Watch the video here:

Rohit Sharma, Cheteshwar Pujara, and Virat Kohli led India's spirited comeback on Friday.

India's total at Stump's was 215/2, leaving them behind by 139 runs with eight wickets in hand. Pujara (91*) and Kohli (45*) are at the crease.

Both batsmen held off England's attacks, ensuring that India entered Day 4 with eight wickets in hand.