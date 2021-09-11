India Vs England Manchester Test: Players Informed on WhatsApp About Match Cancellation Just Before Toss

The fifth Test between India and England has been canceled because of COVID-19. The respective cricket boards, the BCCI and the ECB came to an agreement on the decision and are looking for a possible window to reschedule the match.

The decision came after the number of Covid positive cases increased in the Indian camp. It all began when head coach Ravi Shastri tested positive for the virus, forcing him and three other support staff members to be isolated.

Yogesh Parmar, India's physio, tested positive for COVID as the team prepared for the final match in Manchester. The training session was immediately canceled, and players were strictly instructed to remain in their rooms.

As a result, some senior players expressed reservations about taking the field.

According to sources, the players were informed about the cancellation of the match on the Whatsapp group just hours before the toss.

According to the report, the first message in the group read: "The game has been canceled. It is essential that each of you remain in your respective rooms."

After about 10 minutes, the team received another message that said, "We are unable to arrange breakfast in your room, so if you want, you can go to the restaurant to have your meal."