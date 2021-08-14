India Vs England: Lip Smacking Lunch Menu For Cricket Players At Lord’s

A photo of the lunch menu offered at the Lord's stadium has gone viral on social media. Vegetarians and non-vegetarians will all find a variety of foods on the magnificent table.

Based on the photo, the lunch served to Indian and English players included Honey and Mint marinated lamb, Hot and Sour Steamed Barramundi, Five Bean Chilli, Basmati, Royal Potatoes, Prawns with Marie Rose Sauce, Salad Of The Day, Sunshine Fruit Salad, and other food items.

Through a tweet, Lord’s asked "what would your selection be?" People have mentioned how mouthwatering the menu looks, and some have commented on their selection of food items from the list.

Meanwhile, on Day 2 of the second Test match, the Indian cricket team was bowled out for 364 runs. KL Rahul and Rohit Sharma, the team's openers, scored 129 and 83 runs, respectively, to give the squad a strong start.