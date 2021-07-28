India vs England: KL Rahul Shares Practice Session Pictures, Check Athiya Shetty Reaction

Indian cricketer, KL Rahul, is preparing for England's five-match Test series, which begins in August. Rahul has been keeping his followers up to date on his whereabouts on social media.

On Tuesday, the cricketer surprised his followers once again by posting a slew of photos from a practice session on Instagram. Rather than writing a long caption, Rahul just described it with a bat and ball emoji. Bollywood actress and Rahul's girlfriend Athiya Shetty was the first one to like and comment on the post.

Also Read: India Vs Sri Lanka: How Did Krunal Pandya Test Positive Despite Bio-Bubble?

In the comments section, she simply used a red heart emoji. Rahul's admirers were quickly enthralled by her response. Athiya's comment received over 250 responses and was liked by over 6,000 people at the time of writing this post.

In the meantime, Rahul's Instagram post has received over 750k likes. Yuzvendra Chahal reacted with emojis as well.