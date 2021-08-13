India Vs England: Indian Team Dressing Room Scenes After KL Rahul's Stunning Century

KL Rahul hit an unbroken century at Lord's on Thursday to put India ahead in the second Test against England. KL Rahul delivered masterpiece innings that featured 12 boundaries. After Stumps on the first day of the Lord's Test, India's opener received a heroic welcome from his teammates.

After Rahul returned to the pavilion unbeaten on 127, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) took to Twitter to share the "dressing room scenes."

In the video, Rohit Sharma, head coach Ravi Shastri, Ravichandran Ashwin, Ishant Sharma, and others gave him a pat on his back for his outstanding performance.

🎥 Scenes as @klrahul11 returns to the dressing room after his brilliant 1⃣2⃣7⃣* on Day 1 of the Lord's Test. 👏 👏#TeamIndia #ENGvIND pic.twitter.com/vY8dN3lU0y — BCCI (@BCCI) August 13, 2021

In the first innings, Indian openers Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul got India off to a great start. Rohit and Rahul smashed India's 69-year-old Test record with their 100-run opening partnership at Lord's Cricket Ground on Thursday. Rohit and Rahul made 126 runs for the first wicket. India scored 276 for three in the first innings, England is yet to bat.