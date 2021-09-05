India Vs England: Indian Head Coach Ravi Shastri Tests COVID Positive, Three Supporting Staff In Isolation

The Board of Cricket Control in India (BCCI) issued a statement that Indian men's team head coach Ravi Shastri tested positive for Covid-19, and three other support staff members have been placed in isolation as a precautionary measure.

"As a precautionary step, the BCCI medical staff separated Ravi Shastri, head coach, B. Arun, bowling coach, R. Sridhar, fielding coach, and Nitin Patel, physiotherapist, after Ravi Shastri tested positive last evening."

"They have undergone RT-PCR testing and will remain in the team hotel and will not travel with Team India until they get confirmation from the medical team," said BCCI secretary Jay Shah in a statement.

"The remaining Team India members were subjected to two lateral flow tests, one yesterday night and one this morning. The members were allowed to continue for Day 4 of the ongoing fourth Test at The Oval after submitting negative COVID reports, "added in the statement.

India started day four of the Oval Test on 270-3, with skipper Virat Kohli and Ravindra Jadeja in the middle, looking to grab a series lead.