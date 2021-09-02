India Vs England Fourth Test Match: Prasidh Krishna Added To The Team, Check Full Squad

In the fourth Test match against England, fast bowler Prasidh Krishna has been included in India's team, which begins on Thursday (August 2) at The Oval. Krishna, who had been retained as a reserve, was called up to the main squad when the Indian team management requested it.

"Based on the team management's request, the All-India Senior Selection Committee has added fast bowler Prasidh Krishna to India's lineup for the fourth Test," the BCCI stated in a statement.

Interestingly, Krishna was not called up to replace another quick bowler. The 22-man team for the Oval Test contained all of India's key seamers, including Ishant Sharma, whose health was questioned following the last Test.

"Prasidh, who was on the waitlist, has been training and traveling with Team India since the tour began. The next Test will be held on September 2nd at The Oval in London, "BCCI further added in their statement.

India’s squad for the fourth Test:

Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul, Mayank Agarwal, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli (Captain), Ajinkya Rahane (vice-captain), Hanuma Vihari, Rishabh Pant (wicket-keeper), R. Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Jasprit Bumrah, Ishant Sharma, Shami, Siraj, Shardul Thakur, Umesh Yadav, Wriddhiman Saha (wicket-keeper), Abhimanyu Easwaran, Prithvi Shaw, Suryakumar Yadav, Prasidh Krishna