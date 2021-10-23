India vs England Fifth Test Rescheduled, Check Full Schedule and Fixtures

The fifth and final Test between India and England has been scheduled for July 1, according to the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB). The fifth Test was scheduled to take place at Old Trafford last month, but it was cancelled after India was unable to field a team due to concerns about an increase in the number of COVID-19 cases within the camp.

With Virat Kohli leading the series 2-1, the fifth Test will now be played at Edgbaston starting on July 1, 2022.

The Twenty International (T20I) Series and Royal London Series between England and India will now begin six days later than planned due to the rescheduling of the fifth Test.

Rescheduled 5th Test, India vs England: July 1-5 at Edgbaston.

T20I series:

1st T20I: July 7, Ageas Bowl

2nd T20I: July 9, Edgbaston

3rd T20I: July 10, Trent Bridge

ODI series:

1st ODI: July 12, Kia Oval

2nd ODI: July 14, Lords

3rd ODI: July 17, Emirates Old Trafford