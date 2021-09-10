India Vs England Fifth Test Match Postponed Due To COVID

The first day of the fifth Test match between India and England, which is scheduled for today (August 10), was postponed due to Covid cases in the Indian team.

Even after the Indian squad took Covid tests at 11 pm on Thursday and tested negative, the England Cricket Board (ECB) and the Board of Cricket for Control in India (BCCI) had a long discussion and decided to postpone the final match.

After taking more Covid test results into consideration, the boards will take the decision. Based on the sources, the match will happen on Saturday.

Parmar tested positive for COVID-19 in Manchester, just days before the fifth and final Test against England. As a result, Team India's training session for Thursday afternoon was canceled.

There are no COVID-19-related concerns in the England camp, according to Jos Buttler, who stated that everything is fine and that the hosts are looking forward to the game.

This came after India's head coach, Ravi Shastri, bowling coach Bharat Arun, and fielding coach R Sridhar all had positive RT-PCR tests during the fourth Test.

They are currently isolated and can come out after two negative results. After the historic win in the fourth Test match, India is leading the series 2-1.