India Vs England: Fans Throw Champagne Cork at KL Rahul; Check Virat Kohli Reaction

In the second match of the five-Test series, Indian opener KL Rahul confronted a rash crowd at Lord's on Saturday. Some spectators threw champagne bottle corks at Rahul during the opening session of Day 3 as hosts England and India continue to clash at the home of cricket.

Rahul, who scored 129 in the first innings, was fielding at the boundary in the 69th over when the event occurred. Last week, the Karnataka batsman scored 84 in the opening innings of the first Test at Trent Bridge.

Also Read President Ramnath Kovind: Entire Country is Proud Of Olympians

TV visuals also showed champagne corks on the ground, which irritated skipper Virat Kohli, who was standing on the slips. In fact, Kohli urged Rahul to toss them back into the crowd.

Virat Kohli signaling to KL Rahul to throw it back to the crowd pic.twitter.com/OjJkixqJJA — Pranjal (@Pranjal_King_18) August 14, 2021

According to reports, the Indian players complained to the umpires about the behavior of the fans. The BCCI, on the other hand, has yet to confirm the event.

On day three of the second Test match, England scored 391/10 at stumps led by 27 runs.