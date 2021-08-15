India Vs England: Fan In Indian Jersey Enters Cricket Ground in Guise of Player

On the third day of the Lord's Test, a fan named Jarvo stole the show as he entered the playing field wearing an Indian shirt. He also attempted to persuade the security personnel that he was a member of Team India.

Pacer Mohammed Siraj busted out laughing at the start of the second session at Lord's Cricket Ground after a spectator wearing an Indian national shirt approached the playing area. Jarvo, the enthusiast, got the number 69 inscribed on his shirt.

After being apprehended by security, 'Jarvo' attempted to persuade them that he was an Indian player. The authorities escorted Jarvo from the field. Siraj, who took three wickets in England's first innings, couldn't stop giggling at Jarvo's performance.

Ravindra Jadeja also approached the security personnel, but it was Siraj's response that stole the show. Check out this video