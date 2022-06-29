India vs England 5th Test Date, Time and Match Streaming Details In India

The fifth Test between India and England will begin on Friday (July 1) at Edgbaston. India now leads the side 2-1, and a Test series victory in England would be exciting.

The England team is completely different than in 2021. They recently defeated New Zealand 3-0. On the other hand, Indian team skipper Rohit Sharma has tested positive for Covid-19.

Here are the full details regarding the match:

When will the match start?

The fifth and final Test match between India and England will start on July 1

At what time does the match start?

The match will start at 3.30 PM IST.

Which channels will broadcast the match?

On TV: The match will be televised on Sony Sports Network.

Online Streaming: The match will be available on the SonyLIV App.

Squads:

India Squad:

Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Hanuma Vihari, Rishabh Pant (wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Shardul Thakur, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Umesh Yadav, Prasidh Krishna, Srikar Bharat (wk)

Mayank Agarwal has been called up to the Indian team after Rohit Sharma tested positive for Covid.

England Squad:

Ben Stokes (c), James Anderson, Jonny Bairstow, Joe Root, Sam Billings, Stuart Broad, Harry Brook, Zak Crawley, Ben Foakes, Jack Leach, Alex Lees, Craig Overton, Jamie Overton, Matthew Potts, Ollie Pope