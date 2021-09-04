India Vs England 4th Test Match: Pitch Invader Jarvo Arrested On Suspicion Of Assault

The fourth Test match between India and England was disrupted once again on Day 2 by a pitch invader at The Oval in London, when Daniel Jarvis, commonly known as Jarvo, rushed into the stadium. Jarvo, who had already entered the field twice in the current Test series at Lord's and Leeds, was banned from Headingley Cricket Ground for life.

Jarvo intruded once again in the 34th over of England's first innings. He ran past Umesh Yadav and collided with batsman Jonny Bairstow. He then let go of the ball as Bairstow stared in amazement. He was taken off the ground by security personnel.

Based on the sources, after the incident at the Oval Cricket Ground on Friday, Jarvo was detained on suspicion of assault. He is still being held at a police station in south London.

Unique action but effective. pic.twitter.com/pYyocOCrD4 — Dennis Jarvo (@DennisCricket_) September 3, 2021

In a statement to the British media, the ECB stated that the pitch invasion was "absolutely unacceptable."

Also Read: India's Medal Rush at Paralympics Continues

"The ECB and its host venues do not allow any such behavior that risks the safety of players, officials, and staff," the cricket governing body stated.

"The ECB collaborates closely with all of our venues in order to share information and improve their security operations."

Meanwhile, India ended strong on Day 2 with openers Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul putting up 43 runs for the first wicket till play was called off for the day. India is currently behind England by 56 runs and will seek to grab the lead on Day 4 of the Test.