India Vs England 2021: Indian Team Off To London, But These Two Players In Quarantine

The Indian team left for London on Monday for the second Test against England at Lord's, while substitute players Suryakumar Yadav and Prithvi Shaw stayed in Nottingham to finish their quarantine.

The players are said to have left for London at 11 a.m. after every member tested negative for RT-PCR. The second Test match begins on 12 August.

Prithvi Shaw and Suryakumar, who joined the team in Nottingham on 3 August, will only be permitted to practice on 14 August after completing their 10-day quarantine, which means they will only be available for selection for the third Test match, which begins on August 25 at Leeds.

The nine-day break between the second and third Tests will allow the duo plenty of time to train and prepare for the match if the team management believes it is necessary to play one of the two.

Meanwhile, BCCI president Sourav Ganguly is scheduled to go to London on Tuesday to attend the second Test at Lord's, which begins on August 12.